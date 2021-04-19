Enid Public Schools became the last school district in Northwest Oklahoma to do away with requiring masks on campus Monday night.
EPS’ Board of Education decided in a 4-2 vote Monday to make masks optional in all district buildings for the 25 days left in the school year.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd recommended the changed plan, which newly re-elected board vice president Kyle Whitehead motioned to vote.
Floyd said he believed parents should be able to decide the best option for their children.
“We feel like, even with a revision, we can get through the rest of the school year without negatively affecting large numbers of students like we were having to when this whole thing first started and the numbers were significantly higher on positive cases, etc.,” Floyd said.
Masks had been required for students and staff while Garfield County remains above 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day average, as reported by the state Department of Health.
As of April 12, Garfield County was reported at 5.8 daily average new cases.
Fellow newly re-elected board president Matt Sampson said EPS, the largest public school district in the region, was the last to still be enforcing a mandate.
Floyd said coaches and teachers would be advised on how to ensure students don’t miss a one-time event like AP tests, graduation or athletic events.
“If I don’t want to run the risk of my best soccer player missing the game, I’m going to continue having them wear a mask,” Floyd said.
Masks still will be required for those visiting Enid schools, but optional for EPS students competing in the State Choir Contest, which runs Tuesday to Friday, and Tri-State Music Festival, from April 28-30.
“I think the key word is ‘optional,’” Whitehead said.
But since March, masks already have been optional at outdoor school events such as sports games, board member Tory Turnbow pointed out before voting against the change.
“We didn’t like when we were going (out of school) every two weeks and we were on the edge,” she said. “We potentially could be putting ourselves back in that situation to end the year, and I don’t see a reason for that personally. It’s been working, let’s continue it.”
Floyd still will be able to close school buildings if either not enough faculty and staff are present or more than 30% of individuals are positive cases or quarantining.
Masks will be optional during summer school, which runs Monday through Friday during June and will operate on almost all campuses.
Floyd said he hoped masks would be gone altogether by the fall if case numbers continue to stay low.
Sampson, Whitehead and board member Joe Blackwood attributed their yes votes to the numerous emails from community members asking them to drop the mandate, and the three left their masks off for the rest of Monday night’s meeting.
Other business
Craig Liddell was hired Monday as the new Enid High School principal, beginning in July, and Jason Priest was re-hired as district director of safety and security, board members approved Monday.
Liddell, currently assistant principal at EHS, will be replaced by Shannon Crowley, board members also approved. Crowley is assistant principal at SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School, in El Paso, Texas.
EPS also will pursue legal action against the state Board of Education over the latter’s decision in March to equalize funding between public schools and charter schools, capping at $8,000 in legal costs.
Chisholm Public Schools’ board last month voted to also pursue litigation against the state. Floyd said around 180 school districts in Oklahoma have done the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.