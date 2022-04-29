Enid Public Schools invites the public to celebrate Enid teachers for their hard work next week.
National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 2-6.
Several businesses in Enid have committed to providing special discounts as a “thank you," including:
• Chick-fil-A Enid: Offering Teacher Tuesday discount of 10% off order with teacher ID.
• David Allen Memorial Ballpark: Hosting an EPS Day on May 29 with free admission all day with presentation of EPS ID, during the NJCAA World Series.
• EPS Student Store: 10% off purchase on Tuesday, 20% off purchase on Wednesday, 50% off two items with an additional 20% off final purchase on Thursday and Friday with presentation of teacher ID.
• Staples: Offering teachers a free gift box with supplies and treats all next week with presentation of teacher ID.
All school year, local businesses have been offering discounts or deals to teachers. Visit enidchamber.com, hover over the “Enid” tab, and click on the Teacher Discount List to view all discounts offered to Enid teachers this year. Teacher ID must be presented to receive discounts.
Jane Johnson, EPS director of HR and communications, thanked the businesses for their continued support of our schools.
“Teachers should be appreciated every day of the year but it’s always nice when we take a moment every year to let them know how much they mean to us,” said Johnson. “The Enid community continues to support our teachers in incredible ways and we appreciate them for recognizing the hard work educators put in every single day for our children.”
National Teacher Appreciation Day falls on Tuesday, May 3.
