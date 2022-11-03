ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has been recognized for its efforts to help military-connected students transition to new schools.
Oklahoma State Department of Education selected EPS for the 2022 Purple Star Campus designation in Oklahoma.
The Purple Star program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and personal challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school.
"EPS is excited to be one of the first districts in Oklahoma to receive the Purple Star designation districtwide," Superintendent Darrell Floyd said. "It reflects our continued efforts to support all of our military students and their families.”
Other Oklahoma 2022 Purple Star Campus honorees are Altus, Cache, Lawton, Mid-Del and Tipton public schools and Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy. Oklahoma is the 12th state in the nation to implement the Purple Star program.
“Oklahoma is proud to support the children and families of those serving in the armed forces, men and women who sacrifice so much and put their lives on the line to keep us safe and secure,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “We honor these school districts for going the extra mile to offer much needed student support for military-connected families who often deal with the added stress of frequent changes in life circumstances.”
Oklahoma public schools include nearly 30,000 military-connected students whose parents or guardians are active-duty military or serve in the Reserves or National Guard.
“As a district we have relationships with leadership on our local military installation, Vance Air Force Base," said EPS employee Rebeccah Ostroski, military liaison. "Several base squadrons partner with individual school sites in a mentor partnership. We have added resources for the students through the base such as a connection to the base education liaison and counseling services on base. All of this can be found on our district website.”
To qualify for the Purple Star distinction, school districts must:
• Designate a staff member to serve as a military liaison to students and families.
• Maintain an easily accessible webpage with resources specific to military students and families, including relocation assistance, records transfer, academic planning and counseling services.
• Operate and maintain a student-led transition program to help facilitate military-connected students’ entry into the school/district.
• Provide school employees professional development related to military-connected students.
• Offer an initiative to recognize a military child, partner with a military installation or issue a resolution in support of military children and families.
For more information on the Purple Star program or for military families interested in services, contact Ostroski at rpostroski@enidk12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.