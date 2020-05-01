ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools announced today the appointment of new McKinley Elementary Principal Roy Bartnick.
Bartnick has been a classroom teacher since 2006 and went on to be an assistant principal with Chisholm Public Schools. He joined EPS as a classroom teacher at Coolidge Elementary in 2017, where he served as a classroom teacher, the campus IT coordinator, and led the robotics team to state. He is currently serving as the district’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Coordinator. Bartnick has also held an adjunct position at Northern Oklahoma College.
He will begin his principal duties on July 1.
Bartnick said he is thankful the district is giving him this opportunity.
“I am very proud and honored to join the McKinley Team,” said Bartnick. “It is exciting to begin working with the students, staff, and parents in McKinley and to continue the great traditions and customs that make McKinley such a successful part of EPS. I am also thankful for the experiences and relationships that I have made in the Enid Public Schools as both a teacher and the District STEAM Coordinator. I look forward to bringing those with me to McKinley.”
Bartnick earned his bachelor's degree in liberal arts with a focus in sociology and has master's degrees in business administration, technology and data in education, and curriculum and instruction with a focus in STEM. He served in the U.S. Army for more than 22 years and was a First Sergeant as well as a Third Corps Equal Opportunity School Chief Instructor. He holds Oklahoma principal certification and is trained as a Great Expectations instructor as well as a Project Lead the Way instructor, both programs utilized by EPS certified staff.
Dr. Darrell Floyd, EPS Superintendent, expressed his enthusiasm for the placement of Bartnick at McKinley Elementary.
“Roy Bartnick has done a great job for EPS this past year as our STEAM Coordinator,” said Floyd. “He provided quality cross-curricular instructional coaching and professional development for teachers across our district. Roy is highly intelligent and is a hard worker. He empowers others, communicates very well, and always exemplifies high standards. He also is a Great Expectations program instructor, which should yield very positive results for McKinley Elementary. We are excited to name Roy as the new McKinley Elementary Principal, and we are looking for great things happening at that campus under his leadership.”
Bartnick succeeds Amanda Rader as McKinley Elementary principal. Rader is moving to a new position within the district as principal of Garfield Elementary, effective July 1.
