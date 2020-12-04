Enid News & Eagle
Enid Public Schools teachers will provide more quality guitar instruction thanks to a grant of $7,350 from Park Avenue Thrift.
The district received the funds after Brad Richter, executive director of Lead Guitar out of Arizona, applied for the grant for EPS, according to a news release. Richter established the EPS guitar program and has been an active participant since the inception in 2009.
Gayla Heinrichs, music teacher at Emerson Middle School, thanked Park Avenue Thrift for their generous donation at such an important time.
“I have taught Lead Guitar at Emerson for 12 years and I am still amazed at how giving and supporting Park Avenue Thrift continues to be,” Heinrichs said. “They not only donate to us yearly, but they also come to the concerts and enjoy the students playing.”
The grant will provide additional guitars for students in the classroom as well as other supplies, such as music instruction books. The funds will be put into an EPS activity account and students will receive supplies in the Spring 2021 semester.
