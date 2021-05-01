Enid Public Schools is one of six finalists up for a national literacy accolade.
Voyager Sopris Learning selected the district as a finalist for the Dr. Louisa Moats Award for Excellence Implementing the Science of Reading.
EPS is the only Oklahoma school district to be a finalist.
Three awardees will be selected from the finalists and announced at a virtual event at 2 p.m. Monday.
Sherri Hendrie, principal at Coolidge Elementary School, nominated EPS after seeing significant academic growth in reading.
“With 170 teachers in the EPS district participating in LETRS training, educators now have a better understanding of how to teach reading,” said Hendrie. “Not only can teachers explain the why behind what they are teaching, the students can explain the why behind what they are learning. As I watch students engage in lessons, I can visibly see the connection from phonemic awareness to phonics to spelling to connected text.”
According to Voyager Sopris Learning, the award placement reflects the district’s commitment to the Science of Reading and the LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional learning solution.
The honor is offered to schools or districts currently using evidence-based LETRS literacy professional learning solutions for elementary-grade students.
The district must meet the following criteria to be nominated: implements the science of reading; converts research to practice; Enhances Teacher Effectiveness; Transforms Literacy Instruction.
EPS has been using LETRS since 2015, training approximately 100 educators each year.
Randy Rader, EPS superintendent of elementary education, commended EPS staff for taking the initiative on implementing the science of reading.
“Learning to read is not something that comes natural to anyone but through scientific research, we now understand how students do learn to read,” Rader said. “Being able to bring that scientific research-based understanding to our teachers in the form of LETRS has been exciting and powerful. Enid is very fortunate to have a growing group of certified LETRS trainers.”
