ENID, Okla. — Students have been suspended after at least one fight broke out at Enid High School on Friday, district officials confirmed.
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said other students might be suspended as the investigation continues.
Floyd said the fight was between two different groups of students.
Minor injuries were evaluated by the district's occupational medicine clinic, EPS communications coordinator Jane Johnson said.
Homecoming proceedings including the football game at 7 p.m. were and are proceeding as scheduled, Johnson said in an email Friday evening.
Reports by students and parents have been circulating online Friday of multiple fights, injuries of school staff and arrests at the high school, but Enid campus police were unable to be reached for more information.
This story will be updated with more information.
