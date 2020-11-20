ENID, Okla. — Distance learning will continue for Enid Public Schools, as the number of new COVID-19 cases per day topped out at an average of 72.5 per 100,000, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday.
The Enid district has reported that when the OSDH's risk map shows the county with more than 50 daily new cases on average that schools will go to distance learning for two weeks, which began last Friday based on the OSDH map. Enid schools began distance learning this week and will be out next week for Thanksgiving break. With the average staying more than 50 on Friday, schools will be out the week following the break.
"EPS will be in communication with families regarding when students may return to school for in-person instruction. Our plan states that if our county is in level red as noted by the model the state board of education is using, that automatically puts our district in distance/virtual learning for two weeks. As it stands right now, the earliest date for in-person instruction would be Monday, December 7," according to the district's website.
Oklahoma saw a gain of 2,921 new COVID-19 cases, with 15 more deaths reported statewide on Friday, according to the OSDH. The 1.8% rise in Oklahoma’s cases brought the overall total to 167,261 since the virus was confirmed in the state in March.
There have been 1,603 Oklahomans who have died either due to COVID-19 or from complications of the virus, according to OSDH.
Twelve of the deaths reported Friday were in the 65 and older age group: two Tulsa County women, a man and a woman from Oklahoma County, men from Beaver, Caddo, Jackson, Kay, Rogers and Seminole counties and women from Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. There were two deaths in the 36-49 age range: two men in Marshall and Pontotoc counties. The OSDH also reported the death of a Garvin County man in the 50-64 age group, according to OSDH.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma climbed to 11,020, on Friday, a single-day increase of 186. Of those, 1,428 were in hospitals as of Thursday evening, with 421 in intensive care, according to the OSDH Executive Report. There were 1,108 persons seeking hospital care in the 24 hours prior to the report who self-quarantined.
In Enid on Friday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported 28 patients positive for COVID-19 and one new death. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center had 19 COVID-19-positive patients as of Thursday evening.
This story is developing and will be updated.
