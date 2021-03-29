Enid Public Schools will hold enrollment for its four-year-old programs this week for the 2021-22 school year.
Families will be asked to pick up enrollment packets at the following sites and complete them out of the office and bring them back with appropriate documents by April 9 or at their earliest convenience. District policy states all visitors wear masks covering the nose and mouth as well as social distance from others while on EPS campuses.
Fowler Early Childhood Center four-year-old program, located at 102 S. 30th near the NWOSU-Enid campus, will be accepting new student enrollment on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fowler. Constructed in 2019 as part of the 2016 EPS Bond Program, this program offers all the benefits of EPS four-year-old classes, plus university-level students who volunteer to work with students. Students from Adams Elementary School, along with other students, will attend Fowler Early Childhood Center on a first come first serve basis.
Enrollment for the full-day, intergenerational four-year-old program at The Commons, will be April 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver Early Childhood Center at 815 Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way (formerly 815 S. 5th). In the intergenerational program, residents of The Commons volunteer in the classroom and serve as “grandma” and “grandpa” buddies for the children. EPS offers one of only a handful of intergenerational programs known to exist nationally. Educators from as far away as Australia, Great Britain and South Africa have visited the program to learn more about the intergenerational concept.
Students from Garfield Elementary School, along with other students, will attend Carver Early Childhood Center, located at 815 Pastor Alfred Baldwin Jr. Way (formerly 815 S. 5th). Enrollment will be April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carver. The school, designed with pre-kindergarteners in mind, opened four years ago through generous donations from the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and the Inasmuch Foundation.
Enrollment for the four-year-old programs will be held at Coolidge, Eisenhower, Glenwood, Hayes, Hoover, McKinley, Monroe, Prairie View and Taft elementary schools on April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students should enroll at their home schools.
All EPS four-year-old programs focus on the social, academic, physical and emotional needs of children. Students must be four-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
Beginning May 10, full-day kindergarten enrollment for students who are new to EPS will be weekdays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Parents should visit the Welcome Center located in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence to enroll their child.
Students must be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2021 to enroll. If a child is currently an EPS pre-kindergarten student, it is not necessary to attend kindergarten enrollment because their school will send enrollment information home with the student to complete.
Parents enrolling their children as EPS students for the first time should bring the children’s immunization record, birth certificate (no hospital footprints, please) and verification of address, such as a utility bill.
