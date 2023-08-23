ENID, Okla. — The “Energy Czar” at Enid Public Schools is retiring.
“I think I’ve also been called the ‘Prince of Darkness’and maybe a few other names I don’t know about,” said Steve Peck with a chuckle.
For the past 32 years, Peck has had an important job at EPS helping monitor and control energy consumption throughout the district.
“This one job has had an enormous effect on the district, saving us an estimated $10 million during his tenure,” said EPS Superintendent Dudley Darrow.
In 1991, Peck noticed flyers seeking a part-time energy manager. He already had a teaching position at Monroe Elementary School and was driving a bus.
“I had four boys at home and we could always use the extra money,” he said.
At first, he worked with an energy consulting firm that was mostly interested in helping people in the district change habits.
“I walked the halls of schools, listened to things running and watched for lights,” Peck said.
In the beginning, walking the halls of Longfellow Middle School could be scary, he said, but after its renovation, he said it turned out to be one of the nicest schools.
Honeywell came into the district and put in a computer system that could see energy usage in all school buildings. After three years of experience and training, Peck eventually ran the computers.
But it didn’t keep him from walking the halls of the schools and listening to the sounds.
“Years ago some of our schools were not air conditioned and some just had window units,” Peck said.
He worked with teachers and custodians and left notes to be mindful of energy usage. He talked to teachers before holiday breaks about unplugging their personal refrigerators and making sure their thermostats were up.
Temperature controls started at 4 p.m. after school dismissal. Those in bigger rooms where activities were held in the evening gave Peck prior notice so they could be ready for their energy needs.
Now, advanced software helps them take care of extra-hour activities, Peck said.
“It was a much bigger job than I first anticipated,” he said.
One of the oddest things that happened, he said, was when two teachers called on the same day, from the same school. One wanted the heat turned up and the other wanted it turned down when it was the same temperature in both rooms.
Peck was born in Enid but didn’t stay long. His father was in the military and his family traveled. He spent time going to college on the West Coast, and was involved in the restaurant business in Wisconsin before going back to college and getting his degree in elementary education.
He came back to Enid after the death of his father to be closer to his mother. He took a job teaching in Lahoma for six years before transferring into EPS.
He worked at Cleveland Elementary School before it closed and finished out his teaching career at Monroe.
“I really loved that school,” he said.
He retired from teaching and his bus route in 2011. He taught for 27 years.
EPS has decided to move on from Honeywell to Johnson Controls, which also works for the city of Enid and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Justin DeClerck has been hired to fill Peck’s position.
Peck plans to get back to music and spend more time with his 10 grandkids who are in Oklahoma and Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.