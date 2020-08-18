Enid Public Schools announced Tuesday evening a district employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
"While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family," Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in a message to district patrons. "We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation, and they have indicated that we need to inform you: If you have visited Central Kitchen at 519 S. Washington between Monday, August 10, 2020, and Friday, August 14, 2020, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. We want to assure families that at no time was food service or food preparation at risk of COVID transmission."
EPS will continue to follow COVID-related safety procedures, including wearing face coverings, social distancing when possible and keeping surfaces and areas cleaned before and after use.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, loss of smell and taste, and shortness of breath, according to EPS.
"If you or any member of your family exhibit these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for advice immediately. Symptoms usually appear 2-14 days after exposure," according to EPS.
CDC recommends the following best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Stay at home when you are sick. Practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.
- Wear a cloth mask in public when you cannot social distance.
"Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members," Floyd said.
