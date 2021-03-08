All Enid Public Schools elementary school gyms will be up to speed once work installing new floors in four buildings is completed this summer.
EPS Board of Education on Monday voted for rubberized floors to be installed in the gyms at Adams, Hayes, Hoover and Monroe elementary schools.
For a cost not to exceed $202,000, the construction company Performance Surfaces LLC will demolish of the existing floor, install a vapor barrier if needed and install vulcanized rubber flooring.
Currently an original VCT tile from the 1970s or a later version of tile from the early 1990s, the floors instead will be similar surface type as those at Garfield and Prairie View elementary schools.
Work on all four floors will begin once school ends in May, and district CFO Sam Robinson said he was told they can be done by July.
The floor improvements at the four schools were not requested to be included in EPS’ original 2016 bond program, which wrapped this year providing capital improvements and renovations at schools throughout the district.
All other elementary schools received roughly the same upgrades to their gym floors from the bond, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
Robinson said every previously requested bond project is now complete, including the new gymnasium and performing arts center at Enid High School and Fowler Early Childhood Center on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus.
Robinson said contracted funding for the floors will come from $246,893 of the remaining $1.48 million total bond fund balance, deducting current property acquisition fund balances of $1.24 million.
Board members will next meet in a special meeting at noon Thursday for the regular annual sale of matured bonds from the 2016 bond proposition.
Other board items
Enid High School seniors will walk across the stage to receive their diploma on Friday, May 21, at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
However, in the event of rainy weather, Floyd has scheduled three alternate days to ensure having an outdoor ceremony.
If the 7:30 p.m. Friday night option is rained out, the next possible graduation day will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, also at the stadium. If that is rained out, the third would be at 7:30 Saturday night. The final option would be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
EPS teachers and staff will be able to attend another COVID-19 vaccination clinic held only for pre-K-12 school employees on March 27.
A closed-loop sign-up for Garfield County school staff will be available after spring break ends March 19, Floyd said.
The closed clinic will be a month after the previous Garfield County clinic at Oakwood Mall in order for staff to receive their required second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Floyd also said he and other area education administration would be attending a virtual meeting Tuesday night on the teacher paraprofessional program at Oklahoma Christian University.
The program is intended to encourage students to get “into the pathway” to become certified teachers, of which there is a nationwide shortage not limited to Enid or Oklahoma, Floyd said.
He said he and leaders from NOC and NWOSU would hopefully pool their resources to replicate the process in Enid.
