Parents of Enid Public Schools elementary students have until noon Friday to enroll in virtual-only learning for the upcoming school year.
Students are required to attend the ePrep program for the entire semester. The other districtwide learning option, blended learning, entails an alternating A/B in-person schedule based on children's last names.
The enrollment form can be found here.
Parents are asked to provide their child's basic information, as well as personal concerns about online learning, rates of their student's strengths and weaknesses, and computer, reading and writing skills. The form also asks if students have been identified to receive special services such as English language learner, gifted and talented, or health impairments.
The district will provide personal WiFi hot spots to homes without personal WiFi access.
Withdrawing a student requires permission from Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Randall Rader, who can be contacted at rlrader@enidk12.org.
A deadline has not been set for middle and high school students enrolling in virtual learning. That application form can be found here.
All classes begin next Thursday and Friday.
