ENID, Okla. — School district officials are hoping the second time’s the charm after contracting with a new education staffing company to handle its ongoing substitute shortage.
Enid Public Schools board members on Monday approved the new agreement with Education Management & Staffing Solution to fill more classes whose teachers are absent by the end of the next school year.
EPS intends to raise its daily classroom fill rates from current average 50% to 80%.
Beginning in July, the Arkansas-based company will coordinate all of the district’s work related to substitute staffing, charging EPS a 36.5% surcharge fee from a teacher’s daily rate.
ESS, which says it’s the nation’s largest educational staffing group with 900 partner districts, will provide an on-site administrative assistant who will manage daily placements, communication with site administration and absence requests. Subs hired by ESS will be treated as company employees, not as district staff.
Current substitutes already working at EPS will be able to be paid weekly instead of on a monthly basis, according to the district. ESS also offers private health insurance, a 401(k) plan and weekly pay.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd said other Oklahoma districts such as Bixby have had success with ESS’ hiring program, adding that Lawton schools had recently begun the program, as well.
“We know we’ve got an issue here that is continuing to get worse instead of better, and we have tried … a number of avenues to improve that, and it has not improved appreciably,” Floyd said Monday. “I think it’s time for us to try something different to get different results.”
Daily coverage rates for classes have ranged from 30% to 60% over the last five years.
EPS had entered into an agreement in December 2020 with TPI Staffing Services, paying the Enid-based employment agency an additional 18% surcharge to seek and employ daily subs.
This year, the district had also offered an incentive program for sub recommendation, as well as an incentive to encourage teachers to not be absent more than two days during the year. However, substitute coverage has still not improved, and teachers have been asked to cover classes during scheduled off time or combine classes for absent colleagues, according to the EPS.
“Not that TPI has let us down by any means,” district CFO Sam Robinson said. “We need bigger numbers, and as a company that specializes in (education substitutes), we want to see what they can do for us.”
ESS had initially approached Floyd before the district instead went with TPI in fall 2020. ESS then had offered a 33.5% surcharge.
Five substitutes hired by TPI are currently working for the district, said Jane Johnson, director of EPS human resources and communications. Forty-four substitutes, including eight permanent in-building subs, work across the district, which pays its substitutes a minimum $80 for a full day if non-certified.
TPI’s agreement, which began in February 2021, expires at the end of this school year, Robinson said.
EPS then allocated $50,000 to pay TPI for sub coverage from February to May 2021, along with $10,000 for child nutritional services, according to a general fund encumbrance from February 2021’s district board meeting.
A change order deducting over $44,000 from the initial allocation was later submitted to the board for approval in July 2021, the start of the current 2022 fiscal year.
Another $50,000 was allocated to TPI in September for this fiscal year.
