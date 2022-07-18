ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education on Monday voted to increase the price of meals for students.
“This is nothing that the district really wants to do, but we have to do it because of food cost continuing to go up,” said Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer. “Breakfast prices, I do not believe, have been increased for about a 10-year period.”
Under the plan passed by the board, the cost of lunch will be increased by 15 cents for students at all grade levels: from $2.60 to $2.75 for elementary students; $2.85 to $3 for middle school; and $3.60 to $3.75 for high school. Breakfast for elementary students will increase by 65 cents to $2, while middle school and high school breakfast will both increase to $2.25. Previously, middle school breakfast was $1.35 and high school was $1.85. The price of extra milk or juice will increase from 35 cents to 50 cents.
For the past two years, no students have been charged for breakfast or lunch under the U.S. Child Nutrition COVID-19 Waivers passed in March 2020. However, the amendments expired June 30 after Congress had declined to extend the reduced regulations earlier this year.
EPS still has forms for parents to fill out to see if their financial situation qualifies them for free or reduced-price meals.
“We’re just trying to break even. We are not trying to make a profit,” Robinson said.
Adult meal prices also are increasing.
In another vote, the board went against an executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt with regard to school safety.
Stitt signed the executive order on June 22, following the shooting deaths of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, with a several-step plan he said would make Oklahoma schools safer. Step six of the plan was for all school districts to implement the Rave Panic Button, an app designed to be used as an alert in case of an active shooter, fire, medical emergency or other event.
However, EPS board members voted not to install Rave and instead stick with the program they have been using for more than a decade.
EPS has used InformaCast, which works across different platforms, as well as being a mobile app, for the past 11 years. InformaCast comes designed with a wider spectrum of alerts, including inclement weather, according to handouts prepared for the school board by Jeff Herbel, EPS director of information technology.
“The Rave mobile app, which the governor is requiring schools to use, it’s just a panic app, it doesn’t have any of the integration. It does do integration but you have to pay for that, and we’ve been working on integrating (InformaCast) for 11 years,” Herbel said.
The vote to stay with InformaCast over Rave was unanimous.
“We’re not gonna change and switch gears now when we’ve got something better than the Rave system,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said. “Suffice it to say, that our security system that we have in place now is much more robust and safer and secure than a whole bunch of districts in the state just cause we’ve been working on it so long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.