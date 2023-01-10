ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education will vote on a new member during a special meeting at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
A committee of three board members selected a nominee who will be voted on by the entire board to fill the seat of Office 3 previously held by Frank Nelson. Three applicants applied for the position and one dropped out. The meeting will be at the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence.
“We appreciate the three board members who worked on this and are excited about the nominee,” said EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
Filling the vacant seat coincides with January being School Board Recognition Month. It provides an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma's more than 2,700 elected school board members for their service to children and schools.
"Providing Enid’s children with a quality education is the most important investment we can make," Floyd said. "School Board Recognition Month is a time to say thank you to board members for selflessly volunteering their time and talent to our students and staff.”
School board members across the state develop policies and make decisions regarding educational and social issues that impact the entire community. EPS board members bear responsibility for an annual budget of $87 million, as well as more than 7,700 students, 1,057 employees and 18 schools.
"School board members make critical decisions that affect every aspect of student success," Floyd said. "We thank them for their work and their dedication to Enid students.”
The men and women serving on the EPS board, and the year they began their service, are the Rev. Joe Blackwood, 2020; Matt Lohman, 2021; Randy Long, 2022; Chad Mantz, 2021; Matt Sampson, 2014; Torry Turnbow, 2014; and Vance Air Force Base honorary member Col. Paul Miller, 2021.
