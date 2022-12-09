Enid Public Schools Board of Education members will hand out recognitions during their regular monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S Independence.
The board will recognize Oklahoma Kid Governor Mila O’Brien Ryder and Kid cabinet member Reese Grohler. The board will give out 40- and 50-year service awards and also recognize the Enid High School cross country academic state champions and all-state choir members.
The board will discuss the calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.