Enid Public Schools Board of Education will discuss a signing bonus for certified early childhood teachers during its regular monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 18., 2023.
The bonus would be $2,000, with the understanding that teachers could be asked to teach pre-k or kindergarten. The signing bonus would be available to any new hire to EPS for the current school year.
Also during the meeting, board members will discuss building an aviation shop at 300 W. Rush, at the maintenance and transportation facility in the old Cleveland Elementary School. The cost would be $79,073 to Hennessey Metal Building Systems.
The board also will discuss an Enid High School Registration Guide that would include course descriptions and codes for Autry Technology Center and Northern Oklahoma College concurrent courses.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday in the board room at the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence.
