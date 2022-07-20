ENID, Okla. — Following the resignation of Kyle Whitehead, Enid Public Schools Board of Education is looking to fill the vacant Office 6 seat.
Whitehead is resigning after 10 years on the board due to health issues.
Whoever is named to the position will fill the unexpired term until April 2023. If that person wants to keep serving, he or she will have to file for reelection in December 2022. The board typically meets on the third Monday of every month, as well as special meetings as needed.
To qualify for the position, applicants must have lived in the district for at least six months prior to the first day of the filing period, must have been a registered voter at a address within the boundaries of the district for at least sixth months prior to the first day of the filing period, must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency and must not have a relative with the second degree currently employed by the district.
Special regulations apply to those who have been convicted or pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony. Fifteen years must have passed since the completion of the related sentence. Individuals are not eligible to run during a pending appeal of such conviction or plea.
Within 15 months of being appointed, members of the board must complete at least 12 hours of instruction on education issues, including, school finance, Oklahoma education laws, school board-related ethics, duties and responsibilities.
School board zones can be viewed at www.enidpub licschools.org/epsboardzones. Those who wish to apply should call Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer, by calling (580) 366-7020.
