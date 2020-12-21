Enid Public Schools Board of Education is looking to fill the seat of Office 7.
Previously held by Amanda Phillips, who resigned Dec. 14, the position would be held through April 2022 and then be up for reelection.
Office 7 is the second to be filled by appointment this year, after Office 4’s Willa Jo Fowler stepped down in October and was replaced by the Rev. Joe Blackwood.
Qualifications for the position include:
• Must have lived within the district for at least six months.
• Must have been a registered voter with the county election board at an address located within the geographical boundaries of the district for at least sixth months.
• Must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
• Special regulations apply to those who have been convicted or pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or a felony. Fifteen years must have passed since the completion of the related sentence. Individuals are not eligible to run during a pending appeal of such conviction or plea.
• Cannot have a relative within the second degree currently employed by the district, including a candidate’s spouse, child, parent, grandchild, grandparent, brother, sister, spouse’s child, spouse’s grandchild, spouse’s brother, spouse’s sister, spouse’s grandparent, grandchild’s spouse, parent’s spouse and child’s spouse.
Once appointed, members of the Board of Education are required to complete — within 15 months of appointment — at least 12 hours of instruction on education issues, including school finance, Oklahoma education laws, school board-related ethics, duties and responsibilities.
The board typically meets on the third Monday of every month, as well as special meetings as needed.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact EPS CFO Sam Robinson at (580) 366-7020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.