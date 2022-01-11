ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools students who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to be out of school for half as long now this semester.
EPS board members unanimously approved amending the district’s COVID procedures and recommendations Monday night, following recommendations from Oklahoma State Department of Health.
EPS students and staff now should isolate for five days from a positive test and may return to class or work if asymptomatic and fever-free without medication for 24 hours.
Individuals are then recommended — but not required — to wear a mask for five more days.
If exposed to the virus, a person vaccinated and boosted against COVID is not recommended to quarantine; someone not fully vaccinated is recommended to do so for five days from exposure. Both should wear masks 10 days from exposure.
Board member Matt Lohman said he disagreed with differentiating quarantine time between vaccinated and unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus, as new “breakthrough” cases have risen among the former.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said fewer hospitalizations and deaths seem to be reported with the latest COVID variant, which, according to OSDH, is more contagious but less severe among those who have received the full vaccine dosage.
“The good news about this omicron variant is it seems to be not as devastating as before, especially for those who have been vaccinated,” he said.
The self-reported number of EPS students and staff currently out due to COVID has nearly tripled since Friday’s updated online count.
Thirty-nine students from all but Monroe Elementary School and Lincoln Academy are positive with COVID and in isolation; 16 staff members from seven schools and the EPS transportation department also are in positive isolation. The district does not require or report quarantines from exposure.
Parents who work at Vance Air Force Base could be following different isolation guidelines than their children attending Enid schools, though, base officials pointed out Monday.
Vance personnel still are following the Department of Defense’s order to isolate for 10 days if positive for COVID, said Col. Paul Miller, Vance’s EPS board liaison and 71st Mission Support Group commander.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended K-12 schools follow much of the same newly amended protocols for shortened positive-case isolations and close-contact quarantines.
EPS is not limiting extracurricular participation or test-screening students and staff on a weekly basis, as were both advised by the CDC. These were not recommendations from OSDH, school officials said.
The number of students enrolled in virtual learning has returned to pre-COVID levels, according to the district.
No classes or campuses have been closed or gone to virtual learning due to COVID this school year, either.
Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the district for how it handled the previous school year while visiting Enid on Monday. EPS changed its COVID policy mid-year after a six-week, districtwide move to distance learning in November and December.
“Enid did a really good job of of being safe and being open and focusing on the kids,” Stitt said.
