ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S Independence.
This will be the last meeting for Superintendent Darrell Floyd, whose last day is June 30 before he retires.
On the agenda is discussion of the transition to new Superintendent Dudley Darrow, who will begin July 1.
The school board will recognize 6A East All State soccer team members Cassidy Fitzgerald and Felipe Gomez. The 6A state runner up Enid High School baseball team also will be recognized.
Bids on the new Enid High School tennis courts will be discussed, with approval to be given for Chief Financial Officer Sam Robinson to accept the lowest bid on the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.