ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education members got an up close look at some new transportation vehicles Monday night, March 27, 2023, before their meeting.
Among those vehicles was a semi and trailer, donated by Emrick’s Van & Storage, that feature the Enid High School name and logo. There also was an activity bus and another new bus in the parking lot just north of the administration building.
Once in the meeting, board members heard from the new auditors for the district, Jay States and Bill Buss, of S&B CPA’s & Associates. They introduced themselves and were approved by the board.
The two were formally with Pat Carroll, of Chas W. Carroll, P.A., who has been the auditor for the Enid school district for more than 50 years.
“My father was also the auditor for the school district before me,” Carroll said.
Carroll and his company will continue to do the financials and budgeting for the school district, and S&B will do the audits.
The board went over the explanation of a lengthy audit with Carroll before it was approved as a good audit.
The board also reminded members of the community that the survey for the superintendent search will close March 31.
Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced last month he will retire June 30 after nine years at the EPS helm. The board then hired Oklahoma State School Boards Association to help with the search for his replacement.
OSSBA will work with the EPS board to establish a search timeline, do marketing and advertising, gather essential qualifications and characteristics, post and manage applications, provide interview guidelines and provide reference check guidelines.
As part of the process, a survey, available at enidpublicschools.org/superintendentsurvey, seeks public input on the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.
After the survey closes, OSSBA will continue with public input by inviting members of the community, along with support personnel and teachers, to discuss the surveys. Meetings will be held at various times on April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.