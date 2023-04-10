ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education members discussed survey and focus group responses about the qualities sought for a new superintendent during a special meeting Monday evening, April 10, 2023.
“There was a really good response to both the surveys and the focus groups,” said Amber Graham Fitzgerald, director of member engagement for Oklahoma State School Boards Association. “The residents in this school district really do care about their school.”
More than 70 people attended focus groups and 926 patrons took the online survey.
Enid school board hired OSSBA to assist in the search for a new superintendent after Darrell Floyd announced in February he would retire June 30 after nine years at the EPS helm.
“We had a good variety of people in the focus groups,” Fitzgerald said.
It was mentioned many times by those who responded they want the new superintendent to have classroom experience and understand the needs of elementary and secondary students, she said.
Participants in the focus group expressed pride in the quality and passion demonstrated by EPS teachers, support professionals and administrators, Fitzgerald said. They believe the district has provided resources necessary for students to be successful with improved facilities, 1:1 technology and career and college readiness.
They praised Floyd for his consistent visibility in the community, and both the online survey and focus groups listed this as a requirement of a new leader in the school system, she said.
The challenges the focus groups said EPS has include teacher and staff shortages and a need to strengthen parental involvement. District employees said there is more room for growth with internal communication and more input into decision making, she said.
Members of the focus groups would like to see EPS continue to strengthen its relationships with Autry Technology Center, Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. They also would like to see agriculture education and an elementary art program that includes art, physical education and music, Fitzgerald said.
The survey listed several qualifications important in the next superintendent, including experience as a classroom teacher, a proven record of success, experience in Oklahoma and experience in curriculum and instruction. One of the top characteristics the survey wanted was an individual who inspires trust and has high levels of self-confidence and optimism, while modeling high standards of integrity and personal performance.
The board voted to convene into executive session to discuss the employment of a new superintendent and returned to open meeting with no action taken.
“We are thrilled with the quality of applicants we have received,” said board President Torry Turnbow.
Applications are closed and the next step by the board is the interviewing process. The board hopes to make an announcement in early May.
