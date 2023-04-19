ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education could hire a new superintendent at a special meeting set for Monday, April 24, 2023.
According to an agenda posted on the district's website, the board will meet at noon Monday in the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence.
On the agenda is an item to vote "to convene or not to convene into executive session to discuss the employment and terms of employment for a superintendent," and another item to reconvene in open session for "consideration and vote to employ and contract with an individual to serve as Superintendent of Schools."
The position will come open June 30 when Superintendent Darrell Floyd retires after nine years leading EPS. He announced in February he was retiring at the end of the school year.
EPS hired Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist in the search for a new superintendent.
The district conducted focus groups and an online survey seeking public input during the search process.
The survey listed several qualifications people believed were important in the next superintendent, including experience as a classroom teacher, a proven record of success, experience in Oklahoma and experience in curriculum and instruction, Amber Graham Fitzgerald, OSSBA director of member engagement, said in a recent school board meeting.
One of the top characteristics the survey wanted was an individual who inspires trust and has high levels of self-confidence and optimism, while modeling high standards of integrity and personal performance, she said.
The challenges the focus groups said EPS has include teacher and staff shortages and a need to strengthen parental involvement. District employees said there is more room for growth with internal communication and more input into decision making, Fitzgerald said.
Members of the focus groups would like to see EPS continue to strengthen its relationships with Autry Technology Center, Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University. They also would like to see agriculture education and an elementary art program that includes art, physical education and music, Fitzgerald said.
