Enid Public Schools Board of Education approved another year extension for Darrell Floyd to continue as district superintendent.
The board voted 6-0 after an executive session for the three-year total contract, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024, at an annual salary of $158,468, with no stated increase in salary.
In addition to his salary, which was reported at $156,899 last May, Floyd's contract continues with the following stipulations:
• The district will pay expenses incurred for out-of-district travel of more than 100 miles round trip, including airfare, gas, hotels, meals and rental car.
• He will receive a discretionary expense account of $500 a month for reasonable expenses related to his duties, including civic and community activities, social functions and participation in after-school functions.
• A telecommunications allowance of $150 per month for purchase of a mobile phone account.
• An automobile allowance of $650 a month.
The district also will continue to pay premiums for hospitalization/major medical/health insurance, including dental and vision insurance, for Floyd and his spouse, from a list of plans approved by the district.
Floyd's performance will be reviewed at least once a year.
Following an evaluation process, the board considers the extension and/or non-renewal of the superintendent contract by one year. The board would provide the superintendent notice for any reasons of non-renewal no later than 150 days before the last day of the contract term.
Floyd has been EPS superintendent since 2014 and is the 12th-highest paid public school superintendent in Oklahoma for total compensation of $233,827, as of Nov. 20, 2020, for the current fiscal year, according to preliminary superintendent salary data from the state Department of Education.
He came to Enid after serving 14 years as superintendent of Stephenville (Texas) schools. Before that, he was superintendent at Linden-Kildare Schools for three years.
Floyd earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, a master’s from the University of Texas-Permian Basin and a doctorate from Texas A&M-Commerce.
He replaced Shawn Hime, who became executive director for Oklahoma State School Boards Association in 2014.
