ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education approved a three-year lease-purchase of two new activity buses at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, 2023.
The addition of the two new buses will bring the district’s total to six activity buses.
One of the buses has a seating capacity of 57 rear facing seats with an integrated video system and large storage capacity. It is on a truck chassis and the cost is just under $350,000.
The second bus holds 44 passengers and cost the district $157,152. Board members voted to put a down payment on the buses and carry a three-year lease-purchase with Security National Bank that can be paid off at any time.
“These new buses are important for our students, their safety and the amount of time they often have to spend on the road to activities,” said Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer.
Enid Public Schools contracted this year with ESS to provide substitute teachers. Christy Hladik, account manager for ESS, told board members ESS has been able to increase the fill rates for substitute teachers to an overall average of 83%, compared to a fill rate of 47% last year.
“This is the first year we have contracted out these services, and it is proving very successful for us,” Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
Floyd also announced during the meeting that Enid Public Schools received an Air Force STEM grant for $29,181, which Col. Tim Higgins said was the largest issued by the Air Force.
