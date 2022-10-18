ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education members approved a bid for a new video scoreboard and sound system at D. Bruce Selby Stadium in their meeting Tuesday evening.
Board members were looking for a bid not to exceed $242,000, but the lone bidder came in with $287,000.
“We are working with the company to bring the amount down and we expect to hit our original number if not lower,” EPS chief financial officer Sam Robinson said.
The bid was for one 10mm single-faced LED display video board, control room equipment, scoreboard software, hardware, new speakers and all components, plus training to produce football and soccer games with video and scoreboard operation.
“I’m really proud that we will have a scoreboard worthy of a 6A school,” said Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
He said the new video board will rival the one at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, but more importantly will have a good sound system that EPS doesn’t have at the stadium.
The new video scoreboard is an item that has been budgeted for two years and money for it will come out of the general fund. It will have the same software as the video screens in the new gym.
“It will be nice to have the scoreboard for sports, but it will be even better for graduation,” Robinson said. “The sound will be good, and seniors can be seen crossing the stage. Our kids deserve this.”
The current Selby video scoreboard is 10 years old, and construction was close to a half million dollars. The new video board is expected to be completed in March.
