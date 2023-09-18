ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, to approve a signing bonus for certified early childhood teachers during its regular monthly meeting.
The bonus will be $2,000, with the understanding that recipients could be asked to teach pre-k or kindergarten. The signing bonus would be available to any new hire to EPS for the current school year. This is in addition to any bonus provided by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.
A recognition was made for EPS Campus Police Chief Jason Priest and the school resource officers for their work and completion of training with the staff on the “Run, Hide, Fight” program. The safety program was a success, Jane Johnson, EPS director of HR and communications, said. The consensus from those who took the class was it was well done and helpful, she said. The board approved buying three trucks for campus police officers.
Board members also voted to build an aviation shop at 300 W. Rush, the maintenance and transportation facility in the old Cleveland Elementary School, at a cost of $79,073, payable to Hennessey Metal Building Systems. The shop is being built for an airplane Enid High School aviation students are building.
“Once the airplane build is completed, it will be sold,” said Superintendent Dudley Darrow.
A committee has been created and is in discussions concerning a future bond issue. The areas being discussed are transportation, student technology and safety and security.
“We need to stay on top of the needs of our school district,” Darrow said.
The next regular meeting will be 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Administration Building at 500S. Independence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.