Enid Public Schools Athletic Director Billy Tipps has been nationally recognized as a certified athletic administrator.

To earn this distinction from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Tipps has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field, according to a press release.

The voluntary certification process included an evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a comprehensive written examination.

Billy is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 states' athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Multimedia Journalist

Writer, doer and overthinker. OU grad, California native with Oklahoma heritage.

Recommended for you