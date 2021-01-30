Enid Public Schools Athletic Director Billy Tipps has been nationally recognized as a certified athletic administrator.
To earn this distinction from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, Tipps has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field, according to a press release.
The voluntary certification process included an evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a comprehensive written examination.
Billy is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 states' athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members.
