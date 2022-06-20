Certified teachers working for Enid Public Schools have three years of guaranteed pay raises after the district approved the local union’s negotiated contract Monday.
Members of the EPS Board of Education unanimously approved the certified negotiated contract lasting from 2022 to 2025 with members of the Enid Educators Association after an executive session with district administration Monday evening.
This year’s annual approval was the first time the district and the certified teachers’ union have agreed on a multi-year contract agreement, EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said.
“That’s the biggest difference this year,” he said.
However, negotiations are only halfway over after board members held off on approving the Enid Educational Support Personnel Association’s also-three-year contract, with more to be submitted from the union leadership, Floyd said.
He said board members intend to return later this month to approve that contract, as well.
Of EPS’ roughly 1,100 staff members, around 550 are certified teachers and 550 are support personnel, CFO Sam Robinson said, with support ranging in scope from one-hour crossing guards to eight-hour bus drivers.
The certified teacher contract takes effect immediately until June 30, 2025. All teachers will move one step on the salary schedule each fiscal year through FY 2024-25 until renegotiation procedures resume.
Included in the deal, the pay scale for teachers with a master’s degree (salary starting at $39,292.49) will increase $2,000 for each step above a bachelor’s (at $37,432.49), and $4,000 above bachelor’s for those with a doctorate (at $41,152.49).
The year after next, retiring EPS teachers will also have a wider buyback option of their sick leave days.
Starting in fiscal year 2024, teachers with at least 10 years of continuous employment will be compensated for up to 75 days of unused sick leave from within the 85 accumulated days, at $15 a day upon retirement. Teachers with at least 20 years’ employment will receive $25 a day; those with 30 years, $35 a day.
Teachers will also work five fewer days beginning next school year, going from 184 total work days to 179 each year through 2025.
Board members then voted Monday to amend the district’s 2022-23 school year calendar, as a result.
District administration and licensed maintenance employees were then approved to receive pay increases for the 2022-2023 school year.
The former, such as building principals, will receive 1% raises, said Jane Johnson, district director of human resources and communications.
As also approved, the district also will now offer $5,000 more as a signing bonus to new special education teachers, a $3,000 increase.
Johnson said the increase was meant to match similar bonus rates offered from area districts.
While a teacher can be emergency-certified to teach a subject such as English or math, Johnson said, special education teachers cannot follow the same process.
“We need special education teachers. We need all teachers, but we have several vacancies in special education,” she said.
