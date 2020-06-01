ENID, Okla. — Enrollment of new students for the upcoming 2020-21 year will start next week for Enid Public Schools, with online or in-person options that are being tailored for safety of residents and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families can enroll new students 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 8 for kindergarten, June 15 for grades 1-5 and June 22 for all other grades either online at enidpublicschools.org or at the EPS Welcome Center, 500 S. Independence.
Students must be 5-years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll. If a child is currently an EPS pre-kindergarten student, it is not necessary to attend kindergarten enrollment because his or her school has sent enrollment information home.
Those enrolling online should hover over the enrollment tab and click on “New Student Registration.” Users will be prompted to sign in or create an account and follow the continued prompts. Those enrolling digitally will need to mail the child’s immunization record; birth certificate (no hospital footprints); verification of address, such as a utility bill; and guardianship papers, if applicable.
Those documents should be taken to the EPS Welcome Center for those enrolling in person.
Due to COVID-19, the district is limiting the lobby to five guests at a time and the Welcome Center to four guests at once. Others are asked to wait outside, as EPS personnel will take contact information and call when it is their turn. The district is asking for one representative per family, if possible, and that staff and guests wear masks and practice social distancing of at least six feet from non-family members.
Enrollment kiosks will be sanitized by staff between each use, and restrooms will be closed to the public.
For questions and more information, contact EPS Welcome Center at (580) 366-7100.
