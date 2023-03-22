Enid Public Schools is holding Pre-K enrollment for children who turn 4 years old on or before September 1.
Parents may pick up a numbered instruction packet on March 28 from their home school site. To determine that site, go to enidpublicschools.org, click “Menu” and “Find Your School.”
Parents will need the numbered packet to enroll online. Registration will open April 3.
If parents don’t have access to a computer or mobile device, they can enroll at the Enid Public Schools administration building. Time and dates will be provided in the instructions packet. Uploading the documents through the online enrollment portal will speed up registration.
Anyone with questions may call the EPS Welcome Center at 580-366-7100. For more information go to enidpublicschools.org/earlychildhood.
