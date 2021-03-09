The following Enid Public Schools administrators were hired or rehired during the school board meeting Monday:
• Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent for secondary education.
• Randy Rader, assistant superintendent for elementary education.
• Dr. Sam Robinson, chief financial officer.
• Donna Bunch, assistant director of athletics.
• Kelly Craig, director of child nutrition.
• Ron Garrison, director of property services.
• Melissa Graddick, director of special services.
• Jeff Herbel, director of instructional and informational iechnology.
• Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications.
• Bill Mayberry, athletic facilities supervisor.
• Rick Moulton, director of transportation.
• Cindy Shiever, business office manager.
• Billy Tipps, athletics director.
• Chris Smith, director of early childhood education/principal, Carver Early Childhood Center.
• Reba Gregory, principal, Adams Elementary School.
• Sherri Hendrie, principal, Coolidge Elementary School.
• Shea Mercer, assistant principal, Coolidge Elementary School.
• Lyntel Murphy, principal, Eisenhower Elementary School.
• Amanda Rader, principal, Garfield Elementary School.
• Ricardo Tarango, assistant principal, Garfield Elementary School.
• James Rainey, principal, Glenwood Elementary School.
• Rob Kappus, assistant principal, Glenwood Elementary School/Monroe Elementary School.
• Jamie Jarnagin, principal, Hayes Elementary School.
• Tanea Artman, principal, Hoover Elementary School.
• Roy Bartnick, principal, McKinley Elementary School.
• Scott Allen, principal, Monroe Elementary School.
• Clark Koepping, principal, Prairie View Elementary School.
• April Stanley, principal, Taft Elementary School.
• Candice Wojciechowsky, principal, Emerson Middle School.
• Mark Luetkemeyer, assistant principal, Emerson Middle School.
• Jon Mitchell, principal, Longfellow Middle School.
• Annie Heathman, assistant principal, Longfellow Middle School.
• Robb Mills, principal, Waller Middle School.
• Jennifer Patterson, assistant principal, Waller Middle School.
• Scott Fitzgerald, assistant principal, Enid High School.
• Craig Liddell, assistant principal, Enid High School.
• R. Kendon Mulanax, assistant principal, Enid High School.
• Tonya Rowe, assistant principal, Enid High School.
• Tommy Parker, principal, Lincoln Academy.
Resignations approved Monday included EHS principal Jennifer Cruz, science teacher Ann Allen, head custodian Katilynn Burkey and food service technician Elizabeth McDonald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.