Eight elementary school classes and children from the district's employee daycare are being quarantined due to potential contact with positive COVID-19 cases this week, Enid Public Schools officials confirmed late Wednesday night.
One class at Glenwood Elementary School, two at Garfield Elementary and five at Monroe Elementary are in quarantine, EPS spokesperson Jane Johnson told the News & Eagle in an email.
"Some students" at Enid High School and Longfellow Middle School are also being quarantined because of potential contact with positive individuals, Johnson said in her email.
Johnson did not specify how many students were in quarantine, which grades were being quarantined or how long those periods will last.
EPS students will move to distance learning while they are quarantined. Teachers will communicate and provide assignments through virtual learning platforms.
A childcare worker also tested positive in EPS Cares, a daycare at Garfield for children of district employees.
Johnson said EPS employees are not required to also quarantine if their child had exposure at the daycare, but if someone else at home shows symptoms, the employee would have to quarantine until able to get a COVID-19 test.
“We have been closely advised by the Garfield County Health Department on how to handle each individual situation,” she said.
Parents of the quarantined students were notified by individual schools, Johnson said, adding that EPS will ensure all families will be contacted before any further information is shared with media.
On Tuesday, the district confirmed an employee at the central kitchen tested positive for COVID-19, and that anyone who was in the kitchen between Aug. 10-14 is at risk for possible exposure.
Approved by the Board of Education on Monday, EPS' new re-entry plan will go into effect next Monday. No alternate A/B scheduling will be implemented in the future; students will continue either with in-person/blended or virtual-only learning plans for now.
Masks are currently required for all EPS students, teachers and staff; pre-K to third-graders must wear masks in class when social distancing isn't possible.
During the meeting, Superintendent Darrell Floyd said EPS and Garfield County Health Department were “exploring” possible cases, which he said inevitably would result in temporary, full or partial campus closures.
“Those are going to happen,” Floyd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.