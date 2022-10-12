ENID, Okla. — Two members of Enid Police Department received their new badges Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Lt. Roberto Norton, who was selected last week to be promoted, and Sgt. James McFadden were sworn in during a promotion ceremony at EPD’s Training Center.
Both McFadden’s and Norton’s promotions will take effect officially Oct. 24, and the two both will be working on EPD's C Shift.
Born and raised in Enid, McFadden along with his brother Robert McFadden, are “legacies” at EPD, as their great-grandfather, grandfather and father all served at the department.
McFadden said when he was young, he wanted to grow up to be all sorts of different things, but he ultimately decided to join EPD a little more than 14 years ago.
“My dad was my hero growing up, so I wanted to follow in his shoes,” McFadden said.
McFadden started his career with EPD on Sept. 2, 2008, and spent several years in the Uniform Services Division as a patrolman and a field training officer before becoming a detective in December 2016.
After about a year-and-a-half, McFadden went back to Uniformed Services, serving again as an FTO for nearly three years.
McFadden said he decided to test for the rank of sergeant because he wanted to be a part of the momentum and progression he’s seen at EPD.
“You always hear stories from other law enforcement agencies that they are just stuck in the mud — ‘That's how we've done it,’ and ‘This is how we're going to do it,’” he said. “And it's not only law enforcement — it's everyone. But it feels like our administration wants to move forward, and I want to be a part of that. ... I'd like to be a part of helping them go forward.”
McFadden said although he was nervous after finding out a couple months ago that he would be the next officer to be promoted to sergeant, he’s looking forward to helping other officers progress in their careers.
“(Norton and I) were talking, and we want to set people up to progress in their careers and not be stagnant ... and help them get to where they want to be,” McFadden said. “Not everyone needs to do the same thing, but we all need to work together, so just finding everyone’s little piece of the puzzle to make it work.”
