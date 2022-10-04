ENID, Okla. — Roberto Norton was selected as Enid Police Department’s next lieutenant.
Norton and other EPD sergeants underwent testing and interviews with the Police Civil Service Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, before he was chosen that afternoon.
The promotion will take effect Oct. 24, and Norton, who’s been with EPD for nine years, said he’s excited to become a lieutenant.
“I think this is a great opportunity for me and the department to move forward,” Norton said. “I’m looking forward to interacting with the guys and helping them in any way I can.”
Norton joined EPD on Aug. 27, 2013, after moving to Enid from Florida in 2011.
He first served as a patrolman before becoming a field training officer in 2015.
In February 2017, Norton began working as a detective in EPD’s Narcotics Unit, and six months later he was named as one of the first members of the department's newly created Street Crimes Unit, a role he said he enjoyed.
“There was an opportunity to get back into uniform but also do Narcotics work and proactive patrol, so I figured I'd jump on that opportunity,” he said.
Norton was promoted to the rank of sergeant on June 26, 2018, and served as supervisor for the Patrol Division and as field training supervisor, which he said has been his most rewarding role so far.
“You can take brand new recruits and, after they've graduated the police academy, watch them develop into functional officers,” Norton said.
Norton wanted to thank his field training officers and other officers and supervisors he’s worked with throughout the years, they gave him the “foundation to be a cop,” guidance and mindsets to follow.
“I want to be an asset to the guys — not just somebody who got a promotion, a raise and a badge," he said.
The most rewarding part of being with EPD overall, Norton said, is interacting with and serving the community.
“It doesn't matter what your role is — if you're a detective, if you're in Street Crimes, if you work A, B or C shift — your goal, ultimately, is to solve someone’s problems, and I think, ultimately, that's why we all sign up for the job,” Norton said. “That's why I wanted to be promoted, because as a lieutenant, I can solve more problems. I can solve bigger problems. I can work with the guys to find areas where they can assist in solving problems. That’s basically why I'm still here — I enjoy the job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.