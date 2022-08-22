ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Enid woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday evening.
According to Enid Police Department, at 6:04 p.m. Monday, 911 calls were made reporting the woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 700 block of North 12th.
Police said the woman was planning to separate from her husband and the two got into an argument over a set of AirPods when he went into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife and then stabbed her five times.
It was not known where the woman had been stabbed, police said, and the man’s name was not released Monday night.
The woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment, where police said she was in stable condition as of 9:12 p.m. on Monday.
EPD said the man fled from the house after the attack in a silver 2012 Nissan. Police searched the area but did not locate him and also contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The investigation was ongoing as of Monday night.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the man is asked to message EPD on Facebook, call the department at (580) 242-7000 or text “EPDTIP” to 847411. The case number is 2022-7465.
