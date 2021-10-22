ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department is urging all parents and caregivers of children to ensure child car seats are chosen correctly and installed properly.
Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in an EPD press release that "safety is a top priority."
"We urge drivers to ensure their child passenger is riding in the appropriate car,” he said. “Having the proper car seat can save a child’s life.”
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, while most parents and caregivers are confident that they have installed their child's car seat correctly, 46% have been installed incorrectly.
Parents and caregivers should learn when and how to properly use car seats, booster seats and seat belts, the release states, and they should know the importance of registering car seats with manufacturers and what to expect if the seat is subject to a safety call.
During the current public health emergency, more technicians are offering virtual seat checks this year, according to the release. A list of sites that will conduct virtual seat checks can be found here: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#installation-help-inspection.
“We are dedicated to keeping children safe in our vehicles and on our roads,” Holtzclaw said in the release. “The laws concerning child restraints often change to reflect new information gained from safety research. It is import for those who have children as passengers to stay abreast of these changes.”
Children's age, height and weight should be taken into account when choosing the best child restraint device.
Many children 8 to 12 years old still need to use booster seats for their safety, according to the release.
"Make sure they ride in a booster seat until they outgrow the size limits of their booster, or until they are big enough for an adult seat belt to fit them properly," the release states.
A properly fitting seat belt means the shoulder belt lies snugly across the shoulder and chest, not crossing the neck or face, and the lap belt lies snugly across the upper thighs, not the stomach.
For more information on choosing the correct car seat, visit: https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/right-seat.
