ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department will participate in a national highway safety campaign aimed at educating people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk through Labor Day.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ”Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6.
NHTSA said it typically sees an increase in drunk-driving and impaired driving deaths during the Labor Day holiday period, which is why more law enforcement officers will likely be seen on the roads as part of the campaign.
EPD. Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said the goal with participating in the campaign is to save lives.
“It’s a fact that impaired driving kills — whether it’s drugs or alcohol, the two don’t mix,” he said.
Holtzclaw, who has been investigating impaired drivers for 24 years, said in the release that “it’s clear that the problem is not going away.”
“With the proliferation of medical marijuana and the increased usage of prescription medications by the whole population, there is a false sense that it’s OK to consume these products and drive,” Holtzclaw said in the release. “This is not the case as these medications have much more impairment components that make it even more dangerous to drive after consuming them.”
NHTSA is also hosting another campaign during the same timeframe called “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different: Drive High, Get a DUI,” a campaign Holtzclaw said EPD supports. According to NHTSA, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes in 2018, and were tested for drugs, tested positive.
“A lot of research has been done over the years to determine an alcohol level, which has been determined by statute a legal limit of impairment,” Holtzclaw said in the release. “Prescription drugs and medical marijuana affect people differently, and there is not a quantified number to determine impairment. Therefore, people have to be very careful when they use these prescription drugs or medical marijuana and get behind the wheel.”
According to NHTSA, 451 traffic deaths occurred during the 2019 Labor Day weekend. Of those, 45% involved drivers who had been drinking, and 38% involved a drunk driver.
NHTSA said the predictable effects of a blood alcohol concentration of 0.02 are a decline in visual functions and in ability to perform two tasks at the same time, and the predictable effects of a BAC of 0.15 are substantial impairment in vehicle control, attention to driving task, and in necessary visual and auditory information processing.
According to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, it’s illegal in Oklahoma to drive or operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or higher, or if the influence of alcohol renders the driver incapable of driving.
About 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes ever day — that’s one person every 52 minutes and more than 10,000 each year, according to NHTSA.
Holtzclaw said in the release that EPD has seen cases where “just a couple of puffs off a marijuana cigarette has caused the similar impairment to someone who has consumed large amounts of alcohol.”
“In addition, people are not often aware how the drugs they are taking will personally affect them, so they feel it’s OK to drive after taking them,” Holtzclaw said in the release.
As the summer months wind down, EPD asks residents to do the following:
• Plan a safe and sober ride home ahead of time.
• Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.
• If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure all your guests have a sober ride home.
• If you see an impaired driver, call 911.
• And always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
Holtzclaw said in the release that there is “never any excuse to drive impaired” in Enid, as ride share services and taxis are available, so there is “no reason to take the risk.”
Beginning Aug. 18, EPD officers will be conducting enhanced enforcements and looking for impaired drivers, the release said.
“There will be zero tolerance,” Holtzclaw said. “Our focus is to reduce fatalities and accidents and get everyone where they need to go safely.”
