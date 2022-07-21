ENID, Okla. — Parents and guardians in the community have an opportunity to learn more about online safety for their children next week.
Enid Police Department will host a community briefing about online safety for children 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the new Training Center, 401 W. State.
Detective Randy Wilson will speak to parents and guardians about online safety for their pre-teens and teenagers, according to EPD.
Cass Rains, public information coordinator, said there are a lot of opportunities for children to become victims, and EPD wants to educate parents and guardians about some of the dangers certain social media platforms and apps can pose to children.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our residents, and this is one area where education can most definitely ensure a child doesn’t not become another victim,” Rains said.
The educational presentation will last about 30 minutes, and the remaining time will be dedicated to answering questions from the community.
The community briefing will also be simulcasted online by the city of Enid.
Any questions Enid community members wish to be answered can submit them to Rains by emailing crains@enid.org. An event has also been set up on EPD’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.