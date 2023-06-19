ENID, Okla. — Members of the local and surrounding communities will have an opportunity next month to learn more about fentanyl.
Enid Police Department will host a Community Briefing about recognizing fentanyl, the effects of fentanyl and the dangers of fentanyl to individuals who abuse it.
The event will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at EPD’s Training Center, 401 W. State.
Sgt. Matthew Hainley will conduct an educational presentation, which will last between 20 and 30 minutes, and the remaining time will allow for a question-and-answer session with attendees.
Cass Rains, public information coordinator, said in an email that “fentanyl and its abuse have been a nationwide problem.”
“And we want to ensure area residents and members of the Enid community are informed about the specific dangers this drug poses,” he said. “We want everyone who attends this Community Briefing to leave safer armed with the knowledge about this drug and the dangers it poses.”
Printed materials and Narcan will be available at the event for attendees.
Any questions people would like to be answered during the Community Briefing can be sent to EPD via a Facebook message, and Hainley will answer them.
The Community Briefing will not be livestreamed, but a video of it will be available afterward on EPD’s Facebook page.
