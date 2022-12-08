ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department soon will have an up-to-date public safety software system.
On Tuesday evening, Enid City Commission awarded a $640,461.36 purchase to Florida-based Central Square Technologies, the least expensive option of three bids received.
EPD Assistant Chief Scott Miller said the new software system will be better organization-wise and will save officers’ time.
“We’re excited that this is going to be our future for a while, and hopefully, it lasts 25 years,” he said.
EPD’s current operating systems, Omnigo Software and ITI Management System/CAD Software, are outdated and do not meet the department’s needs, as they have been in use for 24 years and are not state or federally certified.
In order to utilize a mapping function and manage evidence, several software programs are used.
EPD has looked at changing its software system for about 10 years, but due to high costs, it was never possible. Now, due to better technology at a lower price, it is possible, Miller said.
After about one year of researching and weighing options, EPD selected Central Square Technologies due to the price and because its features fit the needs of the department.
Some of what the new software system offers includes streamlined report writing, state and national incident-based report writing, field applications and evidence management.
The new software system also will work with EPD’s Dispatch Center, allowing some information, like addresses, from 911 calls to go into the software system before the dispatcher relays that information, which helps increase officers’ response times.
“As soon as dispatch opens that call up, (the new software system) gives an alert to anyone that has their desktop open that the call is coming in,” Miller said, “so you can look over and see where the call is going to be while the dispatcher is typing … and you can see it as they’re typing it, so you can start heading that way.”
Other things the software system offers is mapping, keeping track of administrative and personnel paperwork and records management.
“Overall, (the new software system) is going to be more user-friendly and should make the entire process a lot simpler,” Miller said.
Miller said the software system’s transfer will take between 12 and 18 months, but he anticipates it will be completely up and running between January and March 2024.
In addition to the purchase, city commissioners approved appropriating $140,46\1.36 into the Police Fund Budget, as EPD budgeted $500,000 during the fiscal year 2022-2023 for the new software system.
Central Square Technologies will cost about $102,397.07 per year to maintain, about $20,000 more than what EPD pays for its current software systems.
Miller said the $500,000 is typically budgeted every fiscal year to replace about 10 to 12 of EPD’s total vehicles, which is around 80, meaning vehicles are kept in use for about eight years before being replaced.
On average, Miller said officers put around 20,000 miles on their vehicles every year, so about 160,000 miles in eight years before they get replaced.
“But, when the majority of the department who have a choice between a new car and this software, and all of them choose the new software — it’s pretty exciting,” Miller said. “Everyone I talked to said, ‘Definitely (the software system). This is definitely an improvement that we need.’”
