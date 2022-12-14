ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department announced its officers will be conducting saturation patrols for impaired drivers throughout the remainder of the year.
According to EPD, some of the "deadliest days" on Oklahoma's roadways are ahead — often due to impaired driving — as Christmas and New Year's are approaching.
Last Christmas, during the 78-hour reporting period for the holiday, a total of 297 crashes in Oklahoma occurred, seven of which were fatal and resulted in the deaths of eight people, EPD stated in a release. Four of those crashes were alcohol/drug-related.
Of the 297 crashes last year from 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 26, 31 were alcohol/drug-related, or 10% of holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads potentially involved an impaired driver.
EPD encouraged anyone getting out to celebrate the remainder of the year to do so by planning ahead, designating a driver or making other arrangements to get home safely.
"We will be out in force for the rest of the year, and there will be zero tolerance for drivers found under the influence," EPD stated in the release.
