Enid Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the Thanksgiving holiday to share an important, lifesaving reminder: “Click It or Ticket.”
According to an EPD press release, millions of Americans will hit the roads during the Thanksgiving weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year. It’s important, the release states, to follow critical safety practices, such as wearing seat belts, when traveling.
“We are reminding everyone that seat belts save lives,” EPD said in the release. “Buckling up gives you your best defense against injury or death in a crash.”
In 2020, 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants, in passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans or SUVs, were killed in traffic crashes in the United States. Of those, 51% who were killed were not wearing seat belts.
Fifty percent of all front-seat passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2020 were unrestrained, and 59% of those killed in back seats were unrestrained.
“Make this Thanksgiving different from years past,” the release states.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2020 (from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, to 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30), 333 passenger vehicle occupants were killed in traffic crashes across the U.S. More than half (52%) were unrestrained.
No matter the time of day, driving without a seat belt is deadly, the release states. During the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend, 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes at night were unbuckled, compared to 55% during the day.
Younger people continue to be overrepresented in fatal crashes and seat belt non-use. Among young adults from ages 18 to 34 killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2020, 60% were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups, according to the release.
Males account for the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, as in 67% of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed in 2020 were male. Males also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than females do — 55% of males killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43% of females killed in crashes.
“If you’re ejected from a vehicle during a crash, odds are that you will not survive,” according to the release. “In 2020, eight out of 10 passenger vehicle occupants ejected from vehicles in crashes were killed. Wearing your seat belt is the most effective way to prevent ejection; in 2020, only 1% of passenger vehicle occupants wearing seat belts were ejected in fatal crashes, compared to 26% of those who were unrestrained.”
In the last decade, seat belts saved the lives of more than 100,000 people in the U.S.
Officers will be conducting enhanced enforcement of seat belt law this holiday season, from November 23 to 27.
“So, please buckle up,” the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.