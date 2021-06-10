ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is stronger by three officers after they were sworn in during a ceremony at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Standing before Judge James Long, officers Frank Bruno, Joseph Ortiz and Toby Plucinski swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid.
All three men already are CLEET-certified and will be hitting the streets within the next couple of weeks.
Bruno, a Tulsa native, spent three years as a police officer in South Carolina before deciding it was time to move back to his home state.
He said he’s ready to start working in and for the Enid community.
“I’m looking forward to being able to work in in a community that supports law enforcement, and I think Enid has a chance to be a really good community,” Bruno said.
Ortiz had worked as a probation officer for the past two-and-a-half years before making the switch to EPD officer — a “perfect opportunity” he saw to be more involved with the community.
“I want to make the community that I live in a better place, and just be in the community and try to do the best I can for it,” said the Goodwell native.
Plucinski moved to Enid from Colorado, where he was a police officer for seven years. He said changing laws in Colorado that affect law enforcement are what drove him to make the move to Oklahoma.
His brother-in-law is stationed at Vance Air Force Base, so he has visited Enid several times and participated in a few ride-alongs before deciding to join the force.
At his previous agency in Colorado, Plucinski, who said he likes teaching, worked as an adviser for the Police Explorers program, which provided up-to-date training on police topics to 14- to 20-year-olds interested in law enforcement.
Of the many “good opportunities here,” Plucinski said he hopes to one day get involved with EPD’s police academies, which the department was approved by CLEET to host last year, and he is ready to work for the Enid community.
“That’s one of the really big things that I’m excited about, but just to be ... I came from a community that really supported law enforcement, and here, it’s very obvious that we’re supported, so that’s a big positive,” Plucinski said.
Six recruits are slated to join the department once they complete their training the the police academy, which starts on June 15.
