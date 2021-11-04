ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department gained three new officers after a swearing-in ceremony at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Standing before Judge James Long, officers Cody Plymale, Mason Monsees and Bobby Reames swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid.
The three men, all from the Northwest Oklahoma area, will start the department’s police academy on Nov. 30 and graduate on April 1, 2022, to become certified with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
Plymale, 21, a reservist with the Marine Corps, said he knows what brotherhood, loyalty and discipline looks like, so he decided to seek out a career in law enforcement.
“It just feels really similar,” Plymale said.
After hearing that EPD was recruiting and “needed more bodies,” Plymale decided to go for it.
Although he’s not sure what to expect just yet, Plymale said he might be interested in learning more about EPD’s SWAT team.
Monsees, 23, graduated from college in May and decided a law enforcement career was what he wanted to pursue.
As a new officer, Monsees said he’s looking forward to the camaraderie amongst everybody at EPD.
Monsees said he hopes to one day work in EPD’s Narcotics Enforcement and wants to earn a higher rank.
“I definitely want to work my way up,” he said.
Bobby Reames is a 23-year-old, third-generation officer. His grandfather was the undersheriff for Major County, and his father is Major County’s Sheriff Darin Reames.
“I’ve been around law enforcement for a while now,” Reames said. “I’ve had to deal with it and live with it, so I understand what it takes.”
His father, who he said has been giving him some helpful tips, was a K9 officer for Okmulgee Police Department, so working in EPD’s K9 Unit is one of Reames’ goals.
In the meantime, Reames said he’s ready to learn the law and serve the community.
“I’ve always had that place in my heart where I like to help people out,” Reames said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.