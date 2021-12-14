ENID, Okla. — This holiday season, the Enid Police Department will participate in a national highway safety campaign to share the message about the dangers and consequences of drunken driving.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ”Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1 “Historically one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads,” according to NHTSA.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, officers will work together to take drunken drivers off the roads — efforts that will be conducted in a fair and equitable way, according to a press release from EPD.
According to NHTSA, about 28 people in the U.S. die in drunken-driving crashes every day — one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, 10,142 people were killed in drunken-driving crashes, accounting for nearly one-third of traffic crash fatalities, the release states. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019.
“This is why Enid Police Department is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death,” EPD said in the release. “As you head out to the holiday festivities, remember: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’”
As part of this campaign, EPD and other area law enforcement agencies will be conducting saturation patrols on Friday, Dec. 17, with an emphasis on impaired driving. Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release that it’s important drivers act responsibly, which includes refraining from impaired driving.
“The holidays are a special time of year for most, and we really want our community members to enjoy this season,” Holtzclaw said. “We need commitment from our drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”
In December 2019, 837 people died in crashes involving a drunken driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period in 2019, there were 210 drunken-driving-related fatalities — more than any other holiday period that year, according to the release.
“These fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — is deadly, illegal, and selfish behavior,” the release states.
EPD and NHTSA are reminding citizens about the many resources available to get them home safely.
“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior,” Holtzclaw said. “It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are too many resources to get you home safely. There are just no excuses for drunk driving.”
Nationally, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 grams of alcohol per deciliter of blood or higher, with the exception of Utah where the BAC limit is .05. Those caught drinking and driving could face jail time, lose their driver’s licenses and vehicles and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates and lost wages, the release states.
Designated drivers should “keep that promise of safety” to themselves and their passengers, stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages and support other designated drivers, too, according to the release.
“It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets,” the release states. “Take the role of designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.”
EPD recommends these safety tips:
- • Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact EPD.
- • Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
More info: https://nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
