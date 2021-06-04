An Enid Police Department sergeant has been suspended from police duties and reassigned to an administrative position pending the outcome of criminal and administrative investigations.
Sgt. Kevin Everley was arrested early Friday morning on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. He was off-duty at the time of his arrest, according to an EPD press release.
Everley was hired Sept. 23, 2014, and has served as a patrolman, detective and was serving as a B-Shift Patrol sergeant, according to EPD.
The criminal investigation will be forwarded to the Garfield County District Attorney’s office for consideration for criminal charges once it is complete. An administrative investigation is ongoing.
“This situation is unfortunate, but police officers are not above the law,” Chief Brian O’Rourke said. “Officers should be held to a higher standard when it comes to the law and this type of behavior is unacceptable.”
No further information is being released at this time, according to the release.
