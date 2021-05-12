ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, several 911 calls were made reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of East Eucalyptus, according to an EPD press release.
Witnesses told officers that a woman was seen running toward a residence and firing several shots behind her.
Officer spoke with the woman, who said she as outside when a white male approached her and attempted to rob her, according to police.
The woman said the man pulled a gun on her and fired a single shot, then she pulled her gun and returned fire numerous times, according to the release.
No injuries were reported.
The woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant, police said.
Officers spoke further with witnesses and were told a black Lincoln Town Car or a similar vehicle pulled up shortly before the shooting occurred, and the woman got out of the back seat.
Witnesses said the woman exchanged gunfire with whoever was inside the car. Witnesses also said there was a white male wearing a red plaid shirt and driving a red Dodge Dakota who ran south from the shooting before getting into the truck and fleeing the scene, according to EPD.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. EPD is seeking information from the public about the black Lincoln Town car, the Dodge Dakota and the identity of the man seen fleeing in the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD through a message on Facebook or by calling (580) 242-7000. The case number is 2021-3852.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their home video surveillance systems for possible footage of the incident. Those with footage are asked to contact EPD, as well.
